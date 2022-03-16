Hello all, this is Brendan Roarty, creator of Bunny Hill. Update V1.1 is here! As of now this will be the last major content update, thank you all for continuing to hit the slopes! Below is a changelog of everything included in the update.

New Features

2 new Courses, the Lava Pass and Lush Jungle!

New mechanics for each map with some fun interactions

6 new tracks in the Original Soundtrack by Gupi!

Time Trial mode with unique set maps to speedrun

Speed running maps come in 2 lengths, 2500 & 5000, and display your best times

Race end screen with placing, times, and number of gates and flags hit

A much needed quick restart button for speed running!

Tons of other small quality of life updates!

We are working on getting on speedrun.com as well!

Post your times in the Community Tab, I'd like to see how fast you can go!

I am attempting to start a small game studio, called Dogma Quest. You can see all upcoming projects there if you like my games and want to see what I'm up to next! I would love to be able to make Bunny Hill 2 in the future, even crazier and packed with a lot more content, maps, modes, more complex systems, characters, and music!

I may also make a cool Bunny Hill hat in the future as well!

Thank you and stay skiing!

-Brendan Roarty