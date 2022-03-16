 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Workshop Simulator update for 16 March 2022

Tinkering Never Stops Pt.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8378285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're still hard at work to fix all of the issues that are eating through the planks, and after a very stressful moment where we had to delay the release due to significant technical issues unrelated to the game, we are ready to give you the newest hotfix for the most outstanding issues that have been reported by you. Among them:

  • Fixed crashes to desktop when renovating items
  • Missing money for second commission bug - adding separate emails with rewards to each commission
  • Fixed bugged items: Cash Register, Spiral Jack, Chess set
  • Fixed cutscenes for Slide Projector, Cash Register, Scales, Chess (both video and subtitles)
  • Fixed some tutorial popups missing translations
  • Minor audio fixes

This hotfix addresses several issues that were reported in the first 2 days since the game launched. A bigger patch with more fixes and features is coming very soon, but this couldn't have waited... so you can imagine how anxious we've all been when things started to break over here.

If you're having fun with our game, don't hesitate to drop a review, they keep us motivated! With passion and dedication, we'll yet make this beauty shine! But remember: sometimes things break under your tools. This piece of wood didn't cut properly, or you bent that wire a little too much. It's alright. These things happen. The most important thing is to never let it stop you. Keep going. Follow your dreams.

Changed files in this update

Workshop Simulator Content Depot 1650551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.