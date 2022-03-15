V0.115 - Spares & Scalable Suspensions

Hi all,
Some pretty fun changes in this one. Enjoy!
Additions
- Rewrote the placement system, allowing undo and redo for part placement.
- You can now adjust the number of belt segments in each spare track part. This is done by selecting the desired spare track, then editing the field in the right side panel.
- Added attachable spare wheels.
- Added the Matilda II's mantlet.
- Suspension can now be resized, removing the need for small, medium and large versions.
Designs using the old small versions will be fine but it's recommended to update them by switching to the large variant and bringing the size down to where it was.
- Added sound effects to various designer buttons which were silent before.
Fixes
- Spare track armour and visualization now match the size of segments much more closely.
- Stopped the hull completely breaking when resetting a design.
- Fixed step fields (the ones with +/- inputs) not receiving typed inputs.
- Fixed mantlets not updating their armour visuals until their thickness is modified for the first time.
- Fixed smoothing on the Sherman mantlet's armour.
- Undo/redo history is now cleared when loading or resetting a design. Preventing bugs until this is handled better.
Changed
- Increased default traverse ratio from 10 to 45. Increased the slider range from 0.1-30 to 15-75. Ratio is now displayed to 1 decimal place, instead of 2.
- Move/Rotate/Resize tools now stay the same size on screen, so they won't get unwieldy when very close up.
- Doubled the size of gunner sights (back to where they were several patches ago). Also tightened up the hitbox.
- Replaced gun mounting, paint designer and settings menu GUI headers with dropdowns.
- Changed default crew locations to the hull, removing the notifications that various crew members have been moved to the hull when you enter the designer.
- Made all mantlets start smaller.
- A notification is now displayed when placement is obstructed.
Optimizations
- Significantly reduced RAM usage for part models.
- Sped up track processing, may be noticeable with many vehicles close together.
- Hamish
