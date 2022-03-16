The Eternal Battlefields is in Early Access!

The time to release The Eternal Battlefields has come! Is the game fully completed... no, that's why it's in Early Access! But now the important thing - how not completed the game is?

The 11 currently planned unit types are here with nearly all of their skills in place. The random item builder is as random as a loot fan would hope, although more item bonuses need to be added (and will be added!).

There are two game modes right now. High Score is a good way to get introduced to The Eternal Battlefields. You'll get a random unit configuration every new game with which you'll try to beat as many enemy armies as you can. There is not much to improve in High Score, apart from adding more bosses (only two included right now!). The goal here is to have fun in sessions that are not too long, as sooner or later you'll be defeated!

The Roguelike mode is harder - the difficulty is not rising as gradually as in the High Score mode. Without unlocking powerful Global Upgrades you won't be able to win. Roguelike is grindier and longer to beat (although the final encounter could seem a little cheap... more bosses will be added to Roguelike as well!).

What needs finishing... firstly, more unique items, way more, and also more item bonuses! The army builder could be improved - although every encounter is randomly generated, sometimes enemy configurations are too weak. The game turned out to have a lot of text that's not fully proofread! The Eternalpedia will be expanded, as it currently doesn't encompass all of the game's mechanics. Although I hope the game won't have technical problems, it's very possible there will be such - be quick to write me in the forums about them and I'll try to resolve them with haste!

Last but not least - a more strategic mode is in the works. It's currently not included in the game, but it'll follow the same battle formula - with a stronger macromanagement aspect, as the current two modes are focused mainly on battles.

And most importantly - I hope you'll have fun!