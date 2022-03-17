Dark Deity Patch 1.53 Notes

1.53 - 3/17/22

Hey y’all!

Today’s a big day for us as we’re officially launching Dark Deity on Nintendo Switch, as well as bringing you all here on Steam a huge new patch! As most of you know, we’ve been hard at work on a couple of major changes (along with the Switch release) that have kept us from putting out as many patches as we had been in the past. We’re incredibly happy that we’re finally able to bring you what is by far our biggest update yet!

Now onto the important things yall are really here for: The Patch Notes!

Major Changes:

Map art for all 28 chapters has been completely redone

Added shadows for all units

Map UI (movement arrows/tiles, etc) has been rehauled to better fit the new art

Chapter 19 has been redesigned to better match the story beat and improve gameplay (it can be quite difficult to get an entire team out unwounded, can’t wait to see y’all play it)

Adjusted the spawn points in chapter 14 to take ~2-4 turns off of the level’s runtime. First several turns were generally spent moving units and doing nothing else, so we decided to just move the spawns up to a higher point to make the level feel less cumbersome off the bat (especially considering how far they move in total).

Chapter 25 has been significantly reduced in size. Most players felt that this level felt like a slog, with more time than any other chapter simply moving units for multiple turns without doing anything else. We agree, so we’ve rehauled the level to have a better flow and feel more compact.

Load times have been significantly reduced across the board for most computers

Fixes:

Steam achievements have been fixed

Significant backend changes made to Chapter 22 to reduce crashes for computers that still encountered them

Various localization fixes for French

Various localization fixes for Spanish

Various localization fixes for German

Various localization fixes for Italian

Various localization fixes for Chinese

Various localization fixes for Japanese

Various localization fixes for Korean

As always, thank you for everything! If you want to join our community, join our Discord or follow us on Twitter.