Escape from Cronos X is now available!

Fight for your survival in the brand-new action RPG. Hordes of corrupted walkers and arachnids are awaiting your arrival, to tear you apart. Show them who's boss.
Explore wast areas on an alien planet and find the secrets it hides.
Combine the force of your weapons, your powers and your allies to destroy the creatures that stand between you and your deliverance.
Main game features:
- Loot: Hundreds of armours, weapons, usable items and quest items
- Create your character: 4 character classes and 4 character races/origins
- Choose how your character evolves – when you gain levels your character earns stat-points that you can spend as you wish.
- Twenty+ powers/abilities
- Large, open world areas to explore
- A deep storyline
- Fun combat against large groups of enemies and powerful bosses
- Craft equipment and upgrades
- Earn Steam achievements and compete against other players in the leader-boards
- Much more
Check out our YouTube channel to find more gameplay preview, trailers and content