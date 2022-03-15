Escape from Cronos X is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8377867 · Last edited 15 March 2022 – 22:32:12 UTC by Wendy



Fight for your survival in the brand-new action RPG. Hordes of corrupted walkers and arachnids are awaiting your arrival, to tear you apart. Show them who's boss.

Explore wast areas on an alien planet and find the secrets it hides.



Combine the force of your weapons, your powers and your allies to destroy the creatures that stand between you and your deliverance.



Main game features:

Loot: Hundreds of armours, weapons, usable items and quest items

Create your character: 4 character classes and 4 character races/origins

Choose how your character evolves – when you gain levels your character earns stat-points that you can spend as you wish.

Twenty+ powers/abilities

Large, open world areas to explore

A deep storyline

Fun combat against large groups of enemies and powerful bosses

Craft equipment and upgrades

Earn Steam achievements and compete against other players in the leader-boards

Much more

Check out our YouTube channel to find more gameplay preview, trailers and content

