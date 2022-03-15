 Skip to content

Per Aspera update for 15 March 2022

Update 1.6.1

Build 8377793

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Wayfinding Upgrades

This small, special update brings to you some important improvements for our Way Generation Algorithm. This algorithm is in charge of everything to do with building roads. Our improvements should up the performance and feel for building roads - Especially on more advanced saves where there was a visible performance degradation.

If you have enjoyed the game and the continuous updates, we would love for you to leave us a review. We would very much appreciate it!

Ad Astra!

PATCH 1.6.1 IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added a visual feedback for pending roads
  • Improved Way generation Heuristic
  • Way Generation is now sequential instead of simultaneous

