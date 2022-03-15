Update 1.6.1

Wayfinding Upgrades

This small, special update brings to you some important improvements for our Way Generation Algorithm. This algorithm is in charge of everything to do with building roads. Our improvements should up the performance and feel for building roads - Especially on more advanced saves where there was a visible performance degradation.

If you have enjoyed the game and the continuous updates, we would love for you to leave us a review. We would very much appreciate it!

Ad Astra!

PATCH 1.6.1 IMPROVEMENTS