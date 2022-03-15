Patch 3.1.2

Patch Notes for Version 3.1.2:

Gameplay Changes:

Adjusted the crouch; height is now 115. In 3.1.0, the crouch had a height value of 140. A mistake in 3.1.1 caused it to become 100. While this was a mistake, I liked the new utility I saw from the crouch in tournament play. That being said, it's very strong right now, so I've reverted it a little. It's still much closer to the good crouch than the old one, but hopefully more reasonable.



UI Changes:

Fixed a framerate issue with the menus, buttons, logos etc. These should all play at the intended framerate now, on all monitors.

Removed the Matchmaking button. One of the most common complaints I get about this game is that nobody is on matchmaking. Indeed, most people find matches in the discord or in private. I have removed the button temporarily to try and avoid confusion. In the future, I will be investigating more options to connect to players.



All of these changes were in 3.2.0, which was slated to release around now. But as the month rolls on, I realize I am not finding the time to work on that update. I decided to bring these features forward while I continue to work on the core of 3.2.0, which is coming soon.

In the next update, look forward to cross-platform multiplayer with Itch.io, a new game mode, and some more.

(Or, perchance, you can access the new gamemode right now in the discord!)

Love,

Teridax