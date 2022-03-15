Update 1.3.3

Greetings, friends!

Today marks a rather special occassion, as exactly one year ago, on March 15th our dinosaur Twitter acount went live! Man, a year already... Time really does fly, huh?

And now, 2479 tweets and lots of love later, we decided it would be a perfect opportunity to update the game to version 1.3.3 as well, since we've gathered a few fixes over the past few weeks! So, what's new in the newest version? Mostly text changes and updates, as while fixing one issue, we've noticed one peculiar thing...

due to a code oversight, the cursor state wasn't updated after the [spoiler]pebble throwing window in Undercave[/spoiler] when the "keep cursor item" option was selected in the options, and had to be manually cleared with a right-click. The issue has been now fixed, and the cursor always reverts to a default one.

one message box in [spoiler]Residential District[/spoiler] was not displayed correctly, and was fixed.

changed one message in the beginning of [spoiler]Scattered Woods[/spoiler], so it will be even more clear what to do next.

due to another oversight (...the joy of being an indie dev!), several text messages in various points of the game were omitted from the final script. All of them have been restored in 1.3.3 (several messages in [spoiler]Scattered Woods, Fungilla and the late-game section in Residential District/Fungilla at night[/spoiler]).

--

Phew, that's a lot of text fixes, eh? Hopefully all of them will make the game even more enjoyable for you! And while we're at it, that's all of the little things we wanted to share with you today. As always, remember you're always welcome to join our Discord community, or follow our aforementioned Twitter acount! Remember to give some wishlist love for our pal Zid, the star of our upcoming game, too!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1814690/Zid_Journey/

And in the meantime... stay tuned for more news in the future - see you and until next update, friends!