📿 Have your Bible, Rosary, and Keyboard ready: The Village DLC is OUT NOW! ⌨️

The day is finally here, fellow exorcists!

More then 3 years after the initial release of The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia our favorite exorcist is back with a new gospel: The brand-new DLC The Textorcist: The Village is OUT NOW! Follow Ray Bibbia ten years in the past on an adventure set in a small village where religion is considered only a fad of the past.

It’s time to grab your trusty Bible and get to work again! The Village DLC features three new chapters, three devilish bosses and six new tunes to blast through your speakers – composed by synthwave artist Carbon Killer!



In case you haven't played The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia back in the day you a) definitely need to change that and b) can grad the "Amen Bundle" which includes the base game, The Textorcist soundtrack, The Village DLC and the full DLC soundtrack!

For the sake of completeness, here is the feature list of The Village DLC:

3 new exciting boss fights

A new adventure set in the past

3 new twisted typing mechanics that will challenge your skills

New adrenaline-infusing soundtrack by Carbon Killer

A story that fits all the letters between B and Z Horror Movies

Type new spells and dodge new bullets at the very old same time

There is new work for Textorcists to do - so what are you waiting for?!?

Textorcizing greetings!

Matteo, Diego, Giuseppe

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1906170/The_Textorcist_The_Village/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1918940/The_Textorcist_The_Village__Soundtrack/