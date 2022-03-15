6.0.0.1 - Tiered Elemental Abilities

This update to the open alpha build changes the effect of every single elemental skill and magic ability (#600-797 in the back). For some tier 1 skills, this may come as a nerf, but for all tier 2 and 3 skills it should be a definitive buff. This will change how you should prepare for certain battles throughout the world. Please note that tier 4 area of effect skills (eruption, waterfall, icefall, etc) have not been changed with this update, nor have the electric skills since they are Ruby-specific.

Practically speaking, this update will greatly increase the damage output of Eurus's Singlehand Stance usage and make it easier to apply SharpGusts I-III for both Eurus and Amaya. However, the ability to generate TP has been disconnected from magic entirely, so you'll have to plan ahead a little bit more than before!

I am aware that some Earth type enemies can currently be petrified. This will (probably) be changed in one of the next few updates where it makes sense to do so. Until then, petrified earth enemies will take extreme damage from Earth-Killer attacks.

Reminder: to opt into the 6.0 development build, simply right click CoA in your steam library, click properties, click Betas, and select 6.0 from the drop down. To opt out, select None instead.

So far, it looks like save files won't need to be restarted.

6.0.0.1 Alpha [Build #2, Release Date: March 15, 2022]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

Tier 2 skills not hitting two times.

Tier 3 skills not hitting three times.

Elementals not absorbing their element.

New:

Elementals will now absorb their element instead of taking reduced damage from it. Multi-type elementals absorb all matching type damage.

An'ura units now absorb Poison. Some waterway enemies absorb Water.

Updates & Changes: