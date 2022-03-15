6.0.0.1 - Tiered Elemental Abilities

This update to the open alpha build changes the effect of every single elemental skill and magic ability (#600-797 in the back). For some tier 1 skills, this may come as a nerf, but for all tier 2 and 3 skills it should be a definitive buff. This will change how you should prepare for certain battles throughout the world. Please note that tier 4 area of effect skills (eruption, waterfall, icefall, etc) have not been changed with this update, nor have the electric skills since they are Ruby-specific.
Practically speaking, this update will greatly increase the damage output of Eurus's Singlehand Stance usage and make it easier to apply SharpGusts I-III for both Eurus and Amaya. However, the ability to generate TP has been disconnected from magic entirely, so you'll have to plan ahead a little bit more than before!
I am aware that some Earth type enemies can currently be petrified. This will (probably) be changed in one of the next few updates where it makes sense to do so. Until then, petrified earth enemies will take extreme damage from Earth-Killer attacks.
Reminder: to opt into the 6.0 development build, simply right click CoA in your steam library, click properties, click Betas, and select 6.0 from the drop down. To opt out, select None instead.
So far, it looks like save files won't need to be restarted.
6.0.0.1 Alpha [Build #2, Release Date: March 15, 2022]
Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.
- Tier 2 skills not hitting two times.
- Tier 3 skills not hitting three times.
- Elementals not absorbing their element.
New:
- Elementals will now absorb their element instead of taking reduced damage from it. Multi-type elementals absorb all matching type damage.
- An'ura units now absorb Poison. Some waterway enemies absorb Water.
Updates & Changes:
- Tiered elemental abilities no longer benefit from the Normal Attack state, which previously was 10% across the board.
- Tier I abilities now have a 30% added effect chance.
- Tier I Level 1 skills now cost 15 MP / 30 TP
- Tier I Level 2 skills now cost 10 MP / 20 TP
- Tier I Level 3 skills now cost 5 MP / 10 TP
- Tier II skills now have a 45% added effect chance.
- Tier II skills now deal the same damage as tier I skills, but hit an additional time.
- Tier II Level 1 skills now cost 30 MP / 50 TP
- Tier II Level 2 skills now cost 20 MP / 35 TP
- Tier II Level 3 skills now cost 10 MP / 20 TP
- Tier III skills now have a 60% added effect chance.
- Tier III skills now deal the same damage as tier I skills, but hit two additional times.
- Tier III Level 1 skills now cost 50 MP / 70 TP
- Tier III Level 2 skills now cost 35 MP / 50 TP
- Tier III Level 3 skills now cost 20 MP / 30 TP
- Tiered elemental magic abilities no longer generate TP.
- Tier I Level 1 magicks now cost 30 MP
- Tier I Level 2 magicks now cost 20 MP
- Tier I Level 3 magicks now cost 10 MP
- Tier II Level 1 magicks now cost 60 MP
- Tier II Level 2 magicks now cost 50 MP
- Tier II Level 3 magicks now cost 40 MP
- Tier III Level 1 magicks now cost 100 MP
- Tier III Level 2 magicks now cost 80 MP
- Tier III Level 3 magicks now cost 60 MP
- Stonestrike and Stone ability lines may now cause Petrification. Petrification prevents actions for 2-3 turns, reduces evasion by 100%, and multiplies damage done by Stone-Killer by 300%.
- Rates for SharpGusts I changed to match new Tier I, II, & III changes. Rates for Air Current, SharpGusts II, and SharpGusts III remain as they were before this update.
- Mindstrike skill family now causes damage based on user's magic attack and defender's defense. Mind Assault magic family now causes damage based on user's attack and defender's magic defense.
- Soulstrike and Soulfire ability family now benefits equally from the attacker's attack and magic attack. Soulstrike family is still mitigated by defense, while Soulfire familiy is still mitigated by magic defense.
- Soulbroken now amplifies Soul damage by 150%, up from 130%.
- Tier II Poison magic named "Sludgebolt." Tier III Poison magic named "Mucus Shot."
- Tier II Ghost magic named "Terrorize."
Changed depots in prerelease branch