 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Infected update for 15 March 2022

V12.1 Mini Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8377482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

Just wanted to drop this patch note post for a small update being pushed to the game today. This is mostly a list of changes to existing game features.

CHANGES

CHANGE - Chickens sounds from 10 seconds to 25 seconds.
CHANGE - Improvement to AI getting stuck at the cliffs.
CHANGE - Some culture text adjustments/changes.
CHANGE - Glass stack to 10 and reduce lbs from 2 to 1.
CHANGE - Added 6 protein to potatoes and 2 to all other veggies.

ADDITIONS

ADDED- Notification when someone tries to craft a tool/weapon and the inventory is full.
ADDED- F8 Will now hide your UI for screenshots.
ADDED- Ability to quick swap tools/weapons using mouse wheel.
ADDED-Hotkeys for the various menu sections:
F1 = Hotkey Backpack
F2 = Hotkey Foodpack
F3 = Hotkey Weapons
F4 = Hotkey Construction
F5 = Hotkey Craft

Changed files in this update

The Infected Content Depot 1360001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.