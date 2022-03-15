V12.1 Mini Update

Hey folks,
Just wanted to drop this patch note post for a small update being pushed to the game today. This is mostly a list of changes to existing game features.
CHANGES
CHANGE - Chickens sounds from 10 seconds to 25 seconds.
CHANGE - Improvement to AI getting stuck at the cliffs.
CHANGE - Some culture text adjustments/changes.
CHANGE - Glass stack to 10 and reduce lbs from 2 to 1.
CHANGE - Added 6 protein to potatoes and 2 to all other veggies.
ADDITIONS
ADDED- Notification when someone tries to craft a tool/weapon and the inventory is full.
ADDED- F8 Will now hide your UI for screenshots.
ADDED- Ability to quick swap tools/weapons using mouse wheel.
ADDED-Hotkeys for the various menu sections:
F1 = Hotkey Backpack
F2 = Hotkey Foodpack
F3 = Hotkey Weapons
F4 = Hotkey Construction
F5 = Hotkey Craft
Changed files in this update