V12.1 Mini Update

Hey folks,

Just wanted to drop this patch note post for a small update being pushed to the game today. This is mostly a list of changes to existing game features.

CHANGES

CHANGE - Chickens sounds from 10 seconds to 25 seconds.

CHANGE - Improvement to AI getting stuck at the cliffs.

CHANGE - Some culture text adjustments/changes.

CHANGE - Glass stack to 10 and reduce lbs from 2 to 1.

CHANGE - Added 6 protein to potatoes and 2 to all other veggies.

ADDITIONS

ADDED- Notification when someone tries to craft a tool/weapon and the inventory is full.

ADDED- F8 Will now hide your UI for screenshots.

ADDED- Ability to quick swap tools/weapons using mouse wheel.

ADDED-Hotkeys for the various menu sections:

F1 = Hotkey Backpack

F2 = Hotkey Foodpack

F3 = Hotkey Weapons

F4 = Hotkey Construction

F5 = Hotkey Craft