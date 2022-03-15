 Skip to content

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 15 March 2022

Version 9.8

Version 9.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made the team bail on your ass more efficiently in Scumlands, Toxic Caves, Sewers, and Ruins. Added "Slender" to ask keywords. Player can now find the Shrouded Cove in NIGHTMARE from other characters. Lots of other little script fixes.

Complete list of changes:

-Made a separate script file called teamLeaves2.bsl for when nameless teammates leave your team in OAXACA (Ch. 2, etc.).
-Main party members now leave in Ch. 2 automatically, no matter if they are in line of sight of player (instant close up dialogue).
-Added "Slender" as an ask keyword for lots of characters, suggesting that the player should kill him (he wasn't a keyword at all before).
-Fingers now leaves a corpse in the Scumlands if the alternative Toxic Caves route is taken in Chapter 2.
-(PANAMA) Player can no longer upgrade teammates' skills at Cherub's initial dialogue in the Hungry Jungle.
-(PANAMA) Bella/Cooper argument about grinding teeth now only happens after Cooper joins the team.
-(PANAMA/NIGHTMARE) Updated the Woodcraft description in globals.bsl, now warning that creating a fine spear costs 5 jink.
-(NIGHTMARE) Shrouded Cove can now be unlocked in dialogue with Tio and LC (as well as Maria).

