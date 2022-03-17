Client Release Notes 8.3.0

Greetings, Captains,

Our latest client, v8.3.0 is now live on Facebook, Windows, and Steam. It will be rolled out to Google Play, and iOS tomorrow, followed by a release on our other android platforms (Amazon, Huawei, and Samsung).

A forced update is currently scheduled for 03/21 after which v8.3.0 will be mandatory to continue playing.

What’s new in v8.3.0?

Campaign changes:

a schedule change : campaigns will start, and end, on a Tuesday instead of a Thursday.

the addition of a third rewards track. This additional track, the Ultimate track, will contain rewards for all tiers, similarly to the Premium track.

Among the rewards available in the Ultimate track: 1x exclusive captain avatar, 4x Campaign Legendary Behold pack (one of the behold choices is guaranteed to be the brand new featured 5 campaign crew), 3x 5 Citation, 2x 4* Citation, Dilithium, Credits, Skill and Rarity Keystone, Honor, and more.

The Premium track will continue to be purchasable by itself. (9.99 USD)

Purchasing the Ultimate track (24.99 USD) will unlock both the Premium track and the Ultimate track. If you purchase the Premium track first, and then want to purchase the Ultimate track, you will have that option. Your Premium track purchase will be taken into account, and the price will adapt accordingly. (14.99 USD)

Bug fixes :

: Voyage icon: the ship image will no longer move outside of the icon

Objective Events: completed objectives will no longer show incorrect reward icons

Quantum Pass: the purchase button will now be blue instead of yellow.

Thank you for playing,

The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team