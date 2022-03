Share · View all patches · Build 8376875 · Last edited 15 March 2022 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Many of you have asked supporting steam networking for better multiplayer connectivity. Now it's finally here!

Steam support allows connecting with your friends without changing any firewall or other settings. Have fun playing the co-op and pvp modes!

We still support direct p2p connections for eg. performant LAN use.