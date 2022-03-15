Parasaur Parade

New Content

+Replaced all the Parasaurolophus' animations with ones done by Lifeon

+While in quadrupedal stance, the para now does a back kick with its right foot if the Ability key is pressed

-This does knockback, but no damage

-It also costs 30 stamina and stops you from moving while the kick is being done, very similar to stomp

-The Turn While Stomping talent allows movement while using this ability

QoL Changes

+Improved the underwater effects for both Ocean and freshwater

-When descending into deeper ocean water, objects now darken instead of vision being heavily obscured.

-Fresh water now has appropriate visibility while underwater.

+Added footstep particle effects that play based off the material you're running on

+The Emote Wheel has new button that lets you play the idle variant animations on demand

-The para also has another, secret, unlockable animation that it can play through this same button. It shows up if it's unlocked

-We are likely to add more emotes in the future. This is mostly a test

+While in screenshot mode, a neutral 'screenshot mode' status condition icon now shows up. It hides when the HUD is hidden.

+The delete button on the save select screen is now red

Foliage Placement Tool

+Added LavaSpill to the foliage placement tool

+Admin Tool: Added backdrop to catch mouse cursor so objects aren't accidentally placed while interacting with the ui

+Added SM_grass_summer to the foliage tool

+Multiple frog ambiance sounds no longer stack on top of one-another when two or more freshwater bodies are placed close to one-another with the foliage placement tool

+Added three variants of lava to the foliage placement tool

-These deal very high fire damage when swam in

+Added three lava waterfalls to the foliage placement tool

Mechanics Changes

+Adjusted the model scaling such that the models scale less intensely beyond 1.0 growth

-This is purely visual. No stats have changed regarding growth scaling.

-This change will help shelters stay relevant longer, as well as offer large creatures better control of their movement while in combat with smaller creatures.

+The full adult stage of each model now fully phases in at 1.2 growth, rather than 1.0

+Added a new status condition, Restless

-After spending a long period of time in a cave, you will now receive the Restless warning status condition

-If this status condition is ignored, it will eventually apply a debuff Restless status condition

-If the weather is severe, time spent in a cave will not contribute towards incurring the Restless condition

-This status condition is alleviated by spending time outside of caves, where your shelter state is not 100%

-The Apatosaurus' shelterer talent does not count for spending time in caves, even though it can grant 100% shelter

-Creatures below 0.7 growth ignore this mechanic

-Velociraptor and Oryctodromeus ignore this mechanic

-There is a new config variable, bDisableRestlessDebuff, which disables Restless when set to true

-It takes 20 minutes of time in a shelter to receive a Restless warning condition. After 30 minutes of time in a shelter, this turns into a Restless debuff

-Restlessness overrides the Near Friends buff

+Randomly generated eggs will now occasionally spawn around the map.

-These show up as Abandoned eggs in dino selection screen

-The randomly generated eggs are created by choosing random creatures from the server's save profile and producing offspring with them

-This means players will get inherits and skins from those randomly selected creatures

-They do not count as offspring and the abandoned eggs have no valid mother or father

-Both aquatic and terrestrial eggs will spawn. Aquatic eggs instantly hatch, and are otherwise invisible during gameplay

-This can be disabled in a server's config file by settin bDisableRandomEggSpawns to true

+Added new config variable, RandomEggSpawnChance

-This value must be set between 0.0 and 1.0. Default is 0.05. When carcasses spawn, this is the chance they generate as a random egg rather than a carcass

-Note: setting this value to 1.0 will mean no carcasses spawn randomly on the map any longer, as they will all be eggs instead

Balance Changes

General

+Talents have been reset for this patch

+You can no longer travel faster than your sprint speed while in the air

-This breaks "bunny hopping"

+Reduced the effectiveness of the Stoic talent

+Adjusted the rate at which players get talent points to spend such that they get more talent points earlier on in life, and get them more slowly later on

-Players beyond 2.0 will have less talent points than before, whereas players below 2.0 will have more than before

-Smaller growthed players will see significantly more talent points available to them, with players around 0.85 growth seeing the biggest boost to talent point count

Megaraptor

+Improved megaraptor air control such that it matches that of pachy, megalo, and velo

Optimization

+Optimization: Eggs now take significantly less CPU usage on the server

Bug Fixes

+Fixed: Talent screen can now be closed with Esc-key or with the new on screen Resume button

-Player should also be able to escape the Talent screen jam by pressing Escape key or the Resume button

+Fixed: Fish now waypoint correctly on tiled maps such as Volcano Bay

+Fixed: Fog actors from the foliage placement tool now distance cull

+Fixed: Foliage marked as inedible with the foliage placement tool can no longer be knocked down

+Fixed: Severe log spam on the client when two grouped players were not net-relevant with one-another

+Fixed: The combat log now displays suffociation-related damage as coming from 'Suffocation,' rather than 'drowning'

+Fixed: When suffocating from a forest fire, the death reason is now correctly from suffocation, rather than drowning

+Fixed: Pachy can no longer play its limping animation while charging

+Fixed: Eggs can no longer be damaged by bolts of lightning

+Fixed: Waterfalls placed with the foliage placement tool no longer block attacks due to meshing checks

+Fixed: Carcasses now properly sit on the floor when being placed on the pedestals in front of deity shrines

+Fixed: You can now request to join groups while grouped with players who would be incompatible in the group you're requesting to join, and you can no longer request to join groups with players who are currently grouped with incompatible species

+Fixed: SM_DeadTrunk no longer can be infinitely knocked down when placed with the foliage placement tool

+Fixed: Deleted the strange plane on AP and AP Canvas maps at: X=-3530,Y=125,Z=3597 that was causing lag to nearby players.

+Fixed: Standing on arboreal nests no longer kicks the player out of a burrow

+Fixed: You can no longer use the Megaraptor's Evasive Maneuver while dead, which results in the charge bar getting stuck permanently on-screen



Screenshots by Anatze and Rani