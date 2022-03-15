Overhaul of card placement and grid snap
Cloud save works for new save file format
Fixed 'Canterville' crash\n
Fixed 'Leucrotta' issue with child slots eating cards on game load
Fixed Shattered/Burgeoning Risen summons
Experimentally removed experimental post-processing filter
Mansus exit portal no longer looks like a coder threw up on it
2022.3.m.1 MARSYAS
