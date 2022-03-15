 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 15 March 2022

2022.3.m.1 MARSYAS

Share · View all patches · Build 8376520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overhaul of card placement and grid snap

Cloud save works for new save file format
Fixed 'Canterville' crash\n
Fixed 'Leucrotta' issue with child slots eating cards on game load
Fixed Shattered/Burgeoning Risen summons
Experimentally removed experimental post-processing filter
Mansus exit portal no longer looks like a coder threw up on it

