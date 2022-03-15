PixelOver 0.9.1 Translation update

Hello, this is a quick update following 0.9 with translation update, some changes and fixes.

Changes

Updated the translation.

Please find the translation file here, do not hesitate to contribute if you want to.

Thanks to

JJHaggar

NotLess7

Echo

Helihydrogen

For helping with the translations.

All or only selected animations can now be exported.



Added key button on collapses to add a key for each input.



Hide bone scale grabber when to small.

Bug fixes

[td]Fixed palette resize crash.[/td]

[td]

Link

New Roadmap

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[td]Import rigged 3D models with animations.[/td]

[td]Inverse kinematics.[/td]

[td]Bone mesh deformation.[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[td]Gradient with easing function.[/td]

[/tr]

[td]Particles and fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[td]Lights.[/td]

[/tr]

[th]Pixelation[/th]

[/tr]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[td]Polish line and internal edges.

[/td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[td]Import 3D formats GLTF (FBX and DAE soon).[/td]

[td]Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[/td]

[/tr]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[td]Export separated layers.

[/td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[td]Export different views as normal and depth.

[/td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[td]Internationalization.[/td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[td]Keybindings.[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !