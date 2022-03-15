 Skip to content

GTFO update for 15 March 2022

The Warden has a task for the GTFO community

Share · View all patches · Build 8376376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
After some time in hiatus, the Warden Bot on our official Discord server came back a couple of days ago and is now tasking the community to record their voices for an undisclosed reason. 



Language integration program activated. Vocal references required.

DM @ The Warden with the phrase '**acquire objective stack**' to initiate.

Program deactivates in 167 hours.//```  
Visit our official Discord server for [more information](https://discord.com/channels/408196129470152705/408584474767523860/953314384623587408), which also is an excellent place to find other GTFO players, discuss the best tactics for C3 PE and share your gameplay clips & streams.

[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/31404391/2b3836d41f2ec9b5e3abd263e6446b78b205b553.jpg)](https://gtfo.gl/discord)

