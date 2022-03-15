v0.21.20 - Wall shadows, indoor lighting, smarter raiders and more

Hey everyone!

Time for another update. This time, the update is not very content heavy, but has some nice features that you will notice instantly, as well as a bunch of behind the scenes stuff. I know that many of you are waiting for the big content updates before jumping back in. And they are on the way, I promise!

The surface during the daytime was a bit boring in terms of the lighting. This update tries to improve on that by adding wall shadows that follow the sun. Indoor areas are also a bit darker, making it look like they are roofed.

Since raids were changed to only arrive from one direction, the raiders would often just pile up and be very easy to deal with. Now they will spread out more, and try to attack different parts of your settlement. This will especially have a big impact if you have a big settlement.

Pathfinding has gotten huge improvements. Both on the performance and how complicated paths settlers and raiders can find. This means that your settlers are much less likely to get stuck when trying to access something they cannot. And raiders attacking your settlement will be more effective at finding the entrance.

Some of the other features in this update include:

Attack speed tooltip to weapons.

A new enemy in the desert caves.

Boats now have higher max speed.

A message when the Angler and Explorer return from a mission.

Infinite water bucket improvements.

Item icons for recipe ingredient tooltips.

Progress on modding, allowing mods to alter core game code.

And a bunch of other smaller changes and fixes!

You can read the full changelog below.

Until next time,

Fair

0.21.20 changelog

Additions:

Added shadows to walls and reduced indoor sunlight.

Added indicator to nearby crafting when hovering the checkbox.

Added more random settler names.

Added Jackal enemy to desert caves.

Added Shine Belt trinket, found in forest cave chests.

Added a message when angler and explorer return to the settlement.

Added settler counts to settler management menu.

Added notifications when you are getting hungry and starving.

Added ingredient item icons to recipe tooltips.

Added attack speed to weapon tooltips.

Changes/misc:

Raiders will now spread out and attack different parts of the settlement.

Increased range of Spider Claw slightly and updated texture.

Increased the range at which summons target enemies in the dark slightly.

Items will now no longer be sorted using their enchantment name prefix.

Cactus will now be chopped down if in a forestry zone.

Placing tiles and objects will now self-correct if desynced with the server.

Attacking enemies that the server does not know about will now make them disappear.

Increased the speed of wood and steel boats.

Infinite water bucket now picks up water with right-click.

Many settler jobs within the same category now have the same priority. Harvesting crops and fruit trees etc.

Reworked and optimized pathfinding.

Settlers and raiders can now find much more complicated paths.

Mobs will now try to path around water ponds.

Settlers are now much less likely to get stuck between objects.

The startup loading screen is now FPS limited, taking up less performance.

Starting house now has 2 Spruce Candelabras instead of a single torch.

The difference between projectile velocity and movement speed is now more obvious.

Fixes:

Fixed being able to spawn more than one Void Wizard.

Fixed critters not trying to run away from players.

Fixed new sword hitboxes sometimes not working if having a very high speed.

Fixed a couple of issues when rendering walls.

Fixed wires not activating when placed on an active logic gate.

Fixed possible crash when travelling in multiplayer while someone is fishing.

Fixed rendering issues of cave moles.

Fixed possible issues with rendering of ground pillars, like Dredging Staff.

Fixed settler restrict zone renaming not updating dropdowns.

Fixed worm mobs sometimes being spawn desynced.

Fixed raiders not saving their looks, weapons, armor etc. on reloads.

Fixed jumping ball not showing as jumping for other clients.

Fixed settlers getting stuck in a doorway if too many are passing through.

Fixed some issues with teams when kicking offline players.

Fixed some placeable items not being affected by building speed.

Fixed some actions allowed by the server from clients while dead.

Fixed gradual scrolling not working. For example for trackpads.

Fixed a bunch of issues with settlers getting stuck, and trying to access things they cannot.

Fixed giant cave spiders sometimes thinking they are stuck in a wall.

Modding:

Added ability to alter core methods using Byte Buddy advice library.

And other smaller changes and fixes.