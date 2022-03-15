Dev Stream, Multiplayer Beta Weekend & Lost Valley DLC announced!

Hey hey people,

We've been keeping it secret for a long time, but today's finally the day. We are announcing Online Multiplayer Co-op for Solasta - available in all existing and future campaigns, as well as custom Campaigns created in the Dungeon Maker! But that's not all, we're also announcing our next DLC: Lost Valley, coming up April 14th - a brand new level 1 - 12 adventure with branching paths and multiple endings, with 9 new subclasses and many new monsters and locations. And, of course, the free multiplayer upgrade for everyone!

Multiplayer Dev Stream March 16th

On Wednesday March 16th at 9 am PDT / 12 pm EDT / 5 pm CET, we will be hosting a Dev Stream on our official Twitch Channel. This time it will be a little different though - as we'll be showing off Online Multiplayer Co-op with a couple of veterans from our Discord Server. Make sure to drop by to check out Solasta Multiplayer a day before the Beta starts!

Solasta Multiplayer Co-op Beta Weekend starting March 17th

From Thursday March 17th at 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 4 pm CET to Monday March 21st 4 am PDT / 7 am EDT / 12 pm CET, a Beta Branch will be available on Steam with Online Multiplayer mode activated.



Tell your friends, boot up the game and enjoy some quality time beating up Soraks together!

Here is what you can expect from this Beta version:

* **Multiplayer works on the official Crown of the Magister Campaign and Custom Campaigns from the Dungeon Maker. **However, Custom Dungeons (not campaigns) are not available in Multiplayer, but it is fairly easy to convert a dungeon into a campaign (we will put up a how-to guide to help newer dungeon creators).

You can play with friends all over the world

All DLC content is synced with what the host owns, meaning that if they have Primal Calling all players in their game will be able to create Druids and Barbarians. However, that also means a player with Primal Calling won't be able to play a Barbarian if their host doesn't have the DLC.

There will still be some desynchronizations - which is when something goes wrong and suddenly player A and player B no longer see the same things (for instance, player A rolls a 12 but player B sees them rolling 5 instead). When this happens, the host simply needs to save and reload that save to continue playing together.

Note: Multiplayer will be fully released as a free update to all players on April 14th, when the Lost Valley DLC comes out.

Note: There is no LAN mode, Multiplayer is online only.

On the day the Multiplayer Co-op Branch goes live on Steam, we will also be posting several guides on how to switch to the Beta Branch, how to Create / Join a lobby in Multiplayer, how to convert a Custom Dungeon into a Custom Campaign, and lastly what to do in case of desyncs.

Lost Valley DLC available on April 14th



Welcome to Lost Valley, a seemingly idyllic yet isolated enclave ruled by the benevolent (?) Orenetis

Available on April 14th, the Lost Valley DLC is a brand new level 1 to 12 campaign that will take your party into the lands of the Dominion. This remote place long forgotten by all is ruled with an iron fist by the tyrant Orenetis, but the arrival of your adventurers will light a fuse under this political powder keg.

This adventure features:

* **A replayable non linear story**, as you are the one deciding which faction to side with in order to escape the Valley

New foes to face, with iconic monsters such as Giants, Hags and Golems who will try to turn your party into mush

New subclasses, one for each of the nine existing classes in Solasta

Play Lost Valley co-op with up to 4 players when it comes out, as all official campaigns are co-op compatible!

9 New Subclasses:

* **The Commander**, Fighters who can bolster their allies both offensively and defensively in the middle of combat.

The Hoodlum, Rogues who rely on intimidation and brute force to get what they want.

The Oath of Judgment, held by Paladins who seek to purge corruption and deliver justice wherever they go.

The Mischief Domain, granted to Clerics of Misaye who are always seem blessed with good luck.

The Court Mage, elite Wizards who are masters at protecting others with their arcane powers.

The Swift Blade, silent and deadly Rangers whose purpose is to assassinate high priority targets.

The Haunted Soul, Sorcerers with symbiotic relationships to malevolent spirits, granting them horrifying magic.

The Path of Claw (Primal Calling DLC required), Barbarians with powerful dragon-like abilities.

The Circle of Balance (Primal Calling DLC required), Druids who are adept at both granting life and taking it away.

New Dungeon Maker content:

* **Four new environments**: Jungle (outdoor), Swamp (outdoor), Valley Palace (indoor), Valley City (outdoor)

New monsters: Monsters from Lost Valley will be available to use in the Dungeon Maker

[FREE] New Quest System: Add quests to your Custom Adventures to give players specific objectives and reward them with experience and items!

[FREE] New Dialog System: Give your Custom Adventures more charm and lore by adding multi-choice dialogs with NPCs!

[FREE] New Custom Loot Table System: Create your own loot tables for chests and monsters to control what the players get!







Alright folks, this is the end for today! See you tomorrow on Twitch for the Dev Stream, or on Thursday for the Multiplayer Beta weekend!

