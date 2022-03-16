PAYDAY 2: Update 219.3 Changelog

Hello Heisters

Today we bring you an update packed with fixes. We have been working hard on improving the latest heist Mountain Master. We appreciate all the great feedback and comments we received. In addition, we are also adding Gamesight to PAYDAY 2. Gamesight is a tool that lets us better visualize our marketing efforts and it will help us understand how people find our game. This will not impact your player experience and will help us grow the community.

We will also be adding a new outfit in the game, based on Overlord Lettuce's brilliant concept design from the 10th-anniversary competition. The blueprints have been sent to the Tailor and the suit will be available in-game soon. This will replace the removed Linchpin outfit, which is gone as of this update.

Here's a look at it, we think it looks really good!



Thank you to Milo S for this brilliant design!

Let's get into the fixes for this update.

Update size: 65.15Mb

General

Removed the Linchpin outfit from the game.

Fixed a crash on VR when using flamethrowers.

Fixed main menu banners that were low resolution.

Med the button to turn telemetry on or off available in VR as well.

Fixed a clipping issue on the “Laohu Dashi” suit when playing as Duke.

Fixed multiple spelling are grammatical errors.

Tweaked the Red Pole outfit to be less specular in first-person view.

Fixed a graphical with a gas canister on the Boiling Point heist.

Mountain Master

Fixed an issue that soft locked the heist if the alarm was triggered after the stealth version of the boss had spawned.

Removed an unintentional extra copy of the keycard.

Removed the ability for the tea-set to take damage thus rendering the interaction permanently disabled.

Fixed graphical issues with a lamp and a hard drive.

Fixed graphical issues with the elevator.

Fixed graphical issues with the horse statues.

Fxied an issue where the plume on the boss helmet was untextured while on the ground.

Fixed collision issues in the garage.

Fixed the armory gate so the icon is displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue with a permanent defend waypoint of the player saw open the server room door while it has a drill on it.

Any mods you have installed may interfere with the update, so please disable them to avoid crashes until the modders have had time to update their mods. If you are experiencing crashes please read this thread for more information.

Keep those helmets flying.

OVERKILL_Tobias

OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.