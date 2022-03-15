Patch 2.0: The “Free to Play” Update!

Hello, Fearfolks and retro shooter enthusiasts!

As we have said, so has been done, the 2.0 update is here and Cathedral 3-D is going free to play! This patch took a lot of work and we’re very proud to present the changelog and get you up to date with all the new ways you can defend your Cathedral from these puny sacks of meat trying to chase you out of your domain.

CHANGELOG

[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

We have redesigned the magic system, check out the new spells:

Teleport the chest to your hands!

Warp to the current location of the chest (super helpful when falling down!)

Invincibility, so you can really become unstoppable.

[ARENA CHANGES]

We redesigned the arena and added a large new area below. Go and explore!

Enemies now can teleport around the arena, beware!

We added new demonic altars that can protect the chest from enemy attacks. They also provide slow healing over time.

[IMPROVEMENTS]

Due to numerous gameplay changes, we introduced a new leaderboard. The old one is still available in read-only mode.

We have refreshed and improved the graphics of the arena.

[FIXES]

We implemented numerous small fixes and performance improvements.

Alright, that’s it, go on, tear some humans apart and get that high score! Did we mention that Cathedral 3-D is free to play now? Well, it is!

Don’t forget to leave your feedback and thoughts in the comments below because we really appreciate hearing from you guys.

See you next time, here or on Chapel 3-D! ;)