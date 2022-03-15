 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cathedral 3-D update for 15 March 2022

Patch 2.0: The “Free to Play” Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8376003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Fearfolks and retro shooter enthusiasts!

As we have said, so has been done, the 2.0 update is here and Cathedral 3-D is going free to play! This patch took a lot of work and we’re very proud to present the changelog and get you up to date with all the new ways you can defend your Cathedral from these puny sacks of meat trying to chase you out of your domain.

CHANGELOG

[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

We have redesigned the magic system, check out the new spells:
Teleport the chest to your hands!
Warp to the current location of the chest (super helpful when falling down!)
Invincibility, so you can really become unstoppable.

[ARENA CHANGES]

We redesigned the arena and added a large new area below. Go and explore!
Enemies now can teleport around the arena, beware!
We added new demonic altars that can protect the chest from enemy attacks. They also provide slow healing over time.

[IMPROVEMENTS]

Due to numerous gameplay changes, we introduced a new leaderboard. The old one is still available in read-only mode.
We have refreshed and improved the graphics of the arena.

[FIXES]

We implemented numerous small fixes and performance improvements.

Alright, that’s it, go on, tear some humans apart and get that high score! Did we mention that Cathedral 3-D is free to play now? Well, it is!

Don’t forget to leave your feedback and thoughts in the comments below because we really appreciate hearing from you guys.

See you next time, here or on Chapel 3-D! ;)

Changed files in this update

Cathedral 3-D Content Depot 1091591
  • Loading history…
Cathedral 3-D macOS Depot 1091592
  • Loading history…
Cathedral 3-D GNU/Linux Depot 1091593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.