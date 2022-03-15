Game Update Preview: Sharing is carrying

Welcome back to the third game update preview post. This week we cover alternative terminals for line stops, additional station capacities and higher loading times for trains exceeding their platform length.

The game update introduces alternative terminals for line stops to improve smooth cargo and passenger handling. In addition to the existing main terminal selection, further alternative terminals will be configurable. The vehicle will automatically be redirected to the next available terminal if the main terminal is already occupied. Station load balancing is now a matter of a few clicks.

Another important aspect of handling cargo and passengers is the capacity of a terminal. Currently, the storage capacity of terminals can be increased by extending the length of the platform. With the new game update, the modular station buildings will get capacities, too. These additional capacities will be shared across the station and can be used by all terminals.

At train stations, the length of the platform now also comes into play, because the loading and unloading times will increase, if the platform length is not sufficient for the train. This feature is optional and affects trains only, whereas alternative terminals and additional station capacities are available for all means of transport.

There will be more information about the game update next week.