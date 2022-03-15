Lazy Galaxy 2 is Fully Released Today!

Hello there! Small announcement: LAZY GALAXY 2 IS OUT OF EARLY ACCESS! This comes together with a massive content and polish update – the game is now content complete and ready to be played as a finished product!

The biggest changes in this behemoth of an update include modding support (more info on which you can find in the modding guide, under the “Mods” button of the main menu), an intro cutscene, automatic combat, 14 new secret foods, a massive heap of new late game content to extend the game for post-cataclysm players (including 70 new upgrades), new Strange Asteroids, significant rebalancing, and a ton of miscellaneous fixes and polish. Full changelog below!

We’ll continue monitoring your feedback, there’s a few small additions, polish and fixes already planned. Expect fixes and polishing, but content-wise the game’s finished! We’re very excited for you to explore this new version of Lazy Galaxy 2 and we’re looking forward to trying your mods! Thank you for an awesome Early Access!

Best,

The Lazy Galaxy 2 team.

New content:

MODDING SUPPORT MODDING SUPPORT MODDING SUPPORT

Automatic combat, loadout & queueing system to be unlocked from the ascension upgrade tree

A way to exchange fuel for exp in the very, very, very late game

3 new Strange Asteroids (also very late game!)

1 new upgrade in tier 1, 1 new upgrade in tier 7, 8 new upgrades in tier 8, 13 new upgrades in tier 9, 25 new upgrades in tier 10

Guild and league exclusive upgrades in tier 8, 9 and 10, added missing ruffian upgrade in tier 5 (so, an extra 19 upgrades)

3 new ascension upgrades (you get the point, there’s a lot of upgrades)

2 new achievements (both relating to the secret foods), both are also added on Steam

14 new secret foods you may find by attempting to create health (including mental health) hazards in the cooking system

Graphics:

Intro cinematic!

Fancier backgrounds (star parallax!)

Different chunk types are now neatly aligned

A whole bunch of icons for the new content

Changed icon of the “Honorary Junimo” achievement

Red enemy health bars in combat

Colour coded projectiles in combat

UI, QoL, polishing:

No more early access greeting. We’re out of early access! Whaaaaaaaaaaat

New option to double the size of custom cursors

Hourly production now visible in resource tooltips

Essential upgrades are now in a separate tier, and stop flashing once purchased

Upgrades with conditional effects (All 3 “architect” upgrades, “The Full Picture”, “Long-term investments”) now show up darkened in the “unlocked” tab if you’ve bought them but their conditions are not met

All upgrade tiers are now neatly sorted, thus solving all the world’s problems

Added new stats to the stat screen

If you have ingredients to cook a recipe another time, the ingredients don’t get deselected upon cooking

Lore logs now use a smaller font

The Cataclysm screen can now be viewed between Cataclysms

The Cataclysm button doesn’t disappear upon ascension. After you conquer the galaxy, you may begin Cataclysm at any time

Slight miscellaneous improvements to the look and feel of cooking, ascension & settings UI

The options screen now has helpful tooltips explaining the less obvious options

Some other, smaller features for smoother UI (buttons light up when hovered over and get even darker when disabled, fancier progress bars, resolving edge cases for map highlights, bold headers for many UI panels, fancier ship upgrade buttons)

Rebalancing:

Academies, Fuel pumps and Scanners are now cheaper to build, unlocking Fuel pumps is cheaper

Doubled the duration of Effulgent Asteroid. It’s really rare, so it deserves to be overpowered!

Player ship rebalance: Many ship upgrades are now multiplicative– you’ll find that player ships have become generally stronger

Strongly nerfed Porcupine and it’s special ability, it was really way too powerful compared to other ships. It’s still strong! It’s still Porcupine! It just doesn’t plough through armies effortlessly anymore

Slightly buffed Gecko base stats

Strongly buffed Queen’s Drones, nerfed Queen’s suicide ability

Slightly nerfed Salamander

Swarm enemies have been entirely reworked – they’re now weaker and spawn in greater numbers

Angels have also been entirely reworked – they’ve been buffed and now fire much, much faster

Slightly buffed DPFs

Tiny adjustments to Warden balancing

The second ship destroying achievement now requires 300 rather than 100 kills, in order to better suit a very relevant and up-to-date meme

The “Residue Strangeness” upgrade now tracks Strange Asteroids destroyed across all ascensions

Keyboard mining upgrades are now way more expensive, to make sure they don’t break mid-game

Upgrades that give bonuses for activating all synergies now ignore synergies that require buildings blocked by the “Eldritch Blueprints” curse

Each Primordial Candy now increases fleet size by 1, to make the start of each cataclysm smoother

Writing:

Clearer tooltip for Space observatories effect

Fixed typos in Admin Chambers lore log

Some clarifications and better wording for a few warnings and tooltips

2 new Lore logs coming soon!

Fixes: