Two Point Hospital update for 15 March 2022

Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery OUT NOW!

Hello friends!

Start your engines, the day has finally arrived... our brand new DLC, Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery is OUT NOW!

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

  • 3 new locations
  • 3 new, fully animated cure machines
  • 6 new visual illnesses
  • 19 new illnesses in total
  • New ambulance dispatch gameplay
  • New music, DJ and tannoy lines

New Hospitals
Strap yourself in for a grand tour of Two Point County’s diverse landscape from the cold and wintery north to the tropical south, and take in the sights of a modern city along the way.

Ailing – cut your teeth on urban emergency response with your shiny new road ambulances!

Betts Shore – return to Pebberley Island in the throes of a hurricane while developing innovative new air ambulances!

Pointy Pass – scale the perilous Pointy Mountains to save stranded skiers, rescue rueful ramblers, and collect clumsy climbers! Alliteration!

New Illnesses
Discover a host of new illnesses and treatments as you get your patients back on the road to recovery:

  • Under The Weather
  • Hive Mind
  • Snow Problem

And...
Cyclonic Irritation, Hazardous Waist, Wet Behind The Ears, and many more…!

New Items
Speedy Recovery includes a host of flashy new items to get all revved up about, including:

  • Honey Pot
  • Cuddly Penguin
  • Rainbow Arches
  • Fuzzy Rug
  • Mini Snowman
  • Duck Bin
  • Ambulance Race Track … and many more!

Release Notes:

  • Added Speedy Recovery content for purchase

    • Brand new ambulance gameplay
    • 3 new levels
    • 19 new illnesses
    • Lots of new items
    • More music tracks

  • Added ALL Global Superbug Project rewards to Hospital Pass (Sign up and link your Steam account to unlock them!)

Bug Fixes:
Windows:

  • Fixed an issue where some players couldn't buy plots on base game levels
  • Fixed visualisers not working on some base game levels

Mac M1:

  • Fixed an issue where staff and patients were sometimes not visible
  • Fixed appliances disappearing when in Temperature or Maintenance state
  • Fixed Ghost NPCs turning invisible occasionally
  • Fixed earthquake VFX
  • Fixed VFX for idle staff animations not appearing correctly
  • Fixed superbug items with glass materials
  • Vomit and excretion is now visible (lucky you!)

