Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8375894 · Last edited 15 March 2022 – 15:06:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello friends!

Start your engines, the day has finally arrived... our brand new DLC, Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery is OUT NOW!

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

3 new locations

3 new, fully animated cure machines

6 new visual illnesses

19 new illnesses in total

New ambulance dispatch gameplay

New music, DJ and tannoy lines

New Hospitals

Strap yourself in for a grand tour of Two Point County’s diverse landscape from the cold and wintery north to the tropical south, and take in the sights of a modern city along the way.

Ailing – cut your teeth on urban emergency response with your shiny new road ambulances!

Betts Shore – return to Pebberley Island in the throes of a hurricane while developing innovative new air ambulances!

Pointy Pass – scale the perilous Pointy Mountains to save stranded skiers, rescue rueful ramblers, and collect clumsy climbers! Alliteration!

New Illnesses

Discover a host of new illnesses and treatments as you get your patients back on the road to recovery:

Under The Weather

Hive Mind

Snow Problem

And...

Cyclonic Irritation, Hazardous Waist, Wet Behind The Ears, and many more…!

New Items

Speedy Recovery includes a host of flashy new items to get all revved up about, including:

Honey Pot

Cuddly Penguin

Rainbow Arches

Fuzzy Rug

Mini Snowman

Duck Bin

Ambulance Race Track … and many more!

Release Notes:

Added Speedy Recovery content for purchase Brand new ambulance gameplay 3 new levels 19 new illnesses Lots of new items More music tracks

Added ALL Global Superbug Project rewards to Hospital Pass (Sign up and link your Steam account to unlock them!)

Bug Fixes:

Windows:

Fixed an issue where some players couldn't buy plots on base game levels

Fixed visualisers not working on some base game levels

Mac M1:

Fixed an issue where staff and patients were sometimes not visible

Fixed appliances disappearing when in Temperature or Maintenance state

Fixed Ghost NPCs turning invisible occasionally

Fixed earthquake VFX

Fixed VFX for idle staff animations not appearing correctly

Fixed superbug items with glass materials

Vomit and excretion is now visible (lucky you!)

