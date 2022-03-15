Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery OUT NOW!

Hello friends!
Start your engines, the day has finally arrived... our brand new DLC, Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery is OUT NOW!
WHAT’S INCLUDED?
- 3 new locations
- 3 new, fully animated cure machines
- 6 new visual illnesses
- 19 new illnesses in total
- New ambulance dispatch gameplay
- New music, DJ and tannoy lines
New Hospitals
Strap yourself in for a grand tour of Two Point County’s diverse landscape from the cold and wintery north to the tropical south, and take in the sights of a modern city along the way.
Ailing – cut your teeth on urban emergency response with your shiny new road ambulances!
Betts Shore – return to Pebberley Island in the throes of a hurricane while developing innovative new air ambulances!
Pointy Pass – scale the perilous Pointy Mountains to save stranded skiers, rescue rueful ramblers, and collect clumsy climbers! Alliteration!
New Illnesses
Discover a host of new illnesses and treatments as you get your patients back on the road to recovery:
- Under The Weather
- Hive Mind
- Snow Problem
And...
Cyclonic Irritation, Hazardous Waist, Wet Behind The Ears, and many more…!
New Items
Speedy Recovery includes a host of flashy new items to get all revved up about, including:
- Honey Pot
- Cuddly Penguin
- Rainbow Arches
- Fuzzy Rug
- Mini Snowman
- Duck Bin
- Ambulance Race Track … and many more!
Release Notes:
-
Added Speedy Recovery content for purchase
- Brand new ambulance gameplay
- 3 new levels
- 19 new illnesses
- Lots of new items
- More music tracks
-
Added ALL Global Superbug Project rewards to Hospital Pass (Sign up and link your Steam account to unlock them!)
Bug Fixes:
Windows:
- Fixed an issue where some players couldn't buy plots on base game levels
- Fixed visualisers not working on some base game levels
Mac M1:
- Fixed an issue where staff and patients were sometimes not visible
- Fixed appliances disappearing when in Temperature or Maintenance state
- Fixed Ghost NPCs turning invisible occasionally
- Fixed earthquake VFX
- Fixed VFX for idle staff animations not appearing correctly
- Fixed superbug items with glass materials
- Vomit and excretion is now visible (lucky you!)
Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery is OUT NOW!
