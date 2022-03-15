New Martha Is Dead Steam Patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A brand new patch is available to download on Steam for Martha Is Dead.

Patch notes are as follows :

Optimised the underwater terrain during The Last Dream chapter.

Fixed a block which could occur if you read the German Command letter after picking up the last camera accessory.

Optimised grass to improve performance.

Adjusted distant landscapes to look more realistic.

Removed game HUD when using Nvida Ansel.

Optimised performance while inside the house to prevent FPS drops.

Fixed Blur and DOF settings in-menu when enabled.

Improved the appearance of the trees visible from the poppies field.

Once again thank you all for your continued feedback and updates - we're continuing to monitor the forums and pass everything raised over to the team - so if something isn't listed here that you've already raised, don't sweat! We'll already be looking at it!

Have a great rest of your week, and don't forget to keep sharing your screenshots / artwork / thoughts with us on our socials, and leave an honest review if you've played the game!

