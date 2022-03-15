New Martha Is Dead Steam Patch

A brand new patch is available to download on Steam for Martha Is Dead.
Patch notes are as follows :
- Optimised the underwater terrain during The Last Dream chapter.
- Fixed a block which could occur if you read the German Command letter after picking up the last camera accessory.
- Optimised grass to improve performance.
- Adjusted distant landscapes to look more realistic.
- Removed game HUD when using Nvida Ansel.
- Optimised performance while inside the house to prevent FPS drops.
- Fixed Blur and DOF settings in-menu when enabled.
- Improved the appearance of the trees visible from the poppies field.
Once again thank you all for your continued feedback and updates - we're continuing to monitor the forums and pass everything raised over to the team - so if something isn't listed here that you've already raised, don't sweat! We'll already be looking at it!
Have a great rest of your week, and don't forget to keep sharing your screenshots / artwork / thoughts with us on our socials, and leave an honest review if you've played the game!
Wired Facebook | Wired Twitter | Wired Youtube | Wired Discord | Wired Instagram | Wired Twitch | Wired Reddit | Wired Imgur
Changed depots in test branch