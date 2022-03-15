 Skip to content

Elteria Hunter update for 15 March 2022

Elteria Hunter Dragon Tower Update V1.6.0

Build 8375657

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Hunters,

Here is a new update that just went live to play. This is not a big one, but it will add new stuff to do and grind for this update will not add a new story,

but it will add a new dungeon in the name of a tower. This dungeon is a master rank dungeon, so you will need to train before challenging these monsters.

And we have a new class that you can get in-game this time. It's a Healer class. And you can now finally start lvl your transformation. This is only the first form of the Dragonlord, so more are coming very soon.

We're working hard on making a road map too so that you know what's coming in the future before full release!

Enjoy Hunters and be safe out there!

Changed files in this update

