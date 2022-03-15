AI Traffic BETA Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Quick update to the BETA....

Added option to the "Game Options" menu to set the maximum number of A.I. traffic in the game. This value is stored and used each time the game starts. Default is 10, but the maximum is now 100 for those with powerful rigs or who like really busy sea lanes. Optimised the A.I. traffic manager so it uses less resources when dealing with fewer A.I. vessels. Setting the Maximum A.I. Traffic to zero will now disable the entire A.I. system freeing up all resources. A.I. will now drive at more realistic speeds for that vessel (i.e. a lot slower than you can currently drive them!).

This now completes the current stage of A.I. traffic and I shall move this into the main public build on Friday unless anyone spots any major challenges between now and then. ːsteamhappyː

Next stage is to add suitable night lights to all A.I. vessels so that they can be seen visually in the dark as well as on RADAR. This hopefully shouldn't take too long and might make it into Friday's update.

Once this is complete I think the next stage will be to add a few more islands and a few ships.