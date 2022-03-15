Over the Mist and Far Away - Patch 0.96.1.5

Hello Heroes!

The major update was released yesterday and since then, we have been working hard to solve any issues you may have encountered during your game time. The most important issue reported to us was the softlock on Gildenberg on Night 6, which is now fixed!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1105670/announcements/detail/3133947998942677989

BUG FIX

Fix softlock happening during later nights in Gildenberg

Fix softlock when using the "Repel Fog" ability on the seer

Fix the fog progression in Lakeburg and Glenwald that was going too fast

Fix texts for Wildling (except for a run already started) and Demonic Blood traits

Fix item bonuses not appearing in Chinese

Fix the upload of mods on the steam workshop

Thank you for your patience, and thank you for building The Last Spell with us! See you on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames) and may your Nights be short & safe!