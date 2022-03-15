Over the Mist and Far Away - Patch 0.96.1.5

Hello Heroes!
The major update was released yesterday and since then, we have been working hard to solve any issues you may have encountered during your game time. The most important issue reported to us was the softlock on Gildenberg on Night 6, which is now fixed!
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1105670/announcements/detail/3133947998942677989
BUG FIX
- Fix softlock happening during later nights in Gildenberg
- Fix softlock when using the "Repel Fog" ability on the seer
- Fix the fog progression in Lakeburg and Glenwald that was going too fast
- Fix texts for Wildling (except for a run already started) and Demonic Blood traits
- Fix item bonuses not appearing in Chinese
- Fix the upload of mods on the steam workshop
Thank you for your patience, and thank you for building The Last Spell with us! See you on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames) and may your Nights be short & safe!
