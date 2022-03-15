Update 4.6 is live now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Heroes,

Welcome to patch 4.6! We’re bringing you fixes & tweaks, new Grudge Marks, new Quality of Life features, and new Premium Cosmetics! This update will come to console players in April.

NOTE:

We have identified an issue where various hats might crash your game if you're trying to equip them through the new "Manage Career Inventory" and are currently working on a fix. We recommend not using this feature to change any hats at this time.

Witch Hunter Captain also crashes sometimes when swapping hats in regular inventory.

Some Saltzpyre hats can also crash the game when previewed in Lohner's Emporium.

See the bottom of the patch notes (linked below) for more known issues with patch 4.6

Patch Notes

Looking for the nitty-gritty details? Read the full patch notes for patch 4.6 by clicking here!

In this update, we have added three new Grudge Marks and tweaked two others.

New mark: Frenzy

"Striking this monster with this mark 10 times in quick succession throws the player into a frenzy, increasing attack speed and movement speed by 25% and power by 20% but attacking causes damage to the player. Attacking the monster refreshes this debuff."

New mark: Cursed Aura

"A monster with this mark temporarily curses the health of nearby players."

New Mark: Warchief

“Periodically spawns elite units that surrounds and protects the Warchief”

Tweaked mark: Shield Shatter

"Blocking an attack from this boss now temporarily reduces max stamina by 1 for 8 seconds. This mark can now appear on Chaos Spawns and Minotaurs again.

Tweaked mark: Illusionist

"Illusions no longer inherit the attributes of the host monster, Illusions cannot deal damage or stagger players, Illusions now only take 1 hit to dispel."

Quality of Life Breakdown

In this update, we’ve added many new features inspired by some of your favorite mods. You can read more about them in our Devblog.

Premium Cosmetics

We’ve added a new set of Premium Cosmetics to the in-game store. Swing by Lohner’s Emporium of Wonders to select a new style for your favorite hero! Read more here.