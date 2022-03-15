Update 2.7.9

New UI elements

This update includes our third part of the UI remake.

The following elements have been remade:

Markers

NPC Dialogues

Home storage

Home menu

Weapon swap

Console

PVP action bar

Think and chat bubbles

More:

Update: Translations

Tweak: Slowdown upon attack

Fix: XP bar progress

Fix: Missing floating numbers on XP update

Fix: Defeat impulse FX when using clubs

Fix: Loot spawning at Cannon Island

Fix: Loot spawning at Alien Beach

Fix: Inventory section size refresh

Fix: Respawning with current weapon

Fix: Animation when acquiring a new weapon out of sync.

Fix: Easy chair sit nodes

Fix: Unique items that cannot be picked up should be shown as transparent

Fix: Going to navigator while chatting making user stuck

Fix: All bugs around the NPC Shop

Fix: All bugs around think and chat bubbles

Fix: All bugs around interaction markers

Fix: All bugs around creature markers (meter, name)

Fix: All bugs around home storage

Add: Quest area circle (experimental feature)

About the local player marker:

The local player (you) do not have any visible marker anymore. If you want to see your name and title, have a look at your profile.

About the interaction markers:

The "Press F to pick up" text is now replaced by a small interaction widget that become visible when you can interact with something. The arrow above items on the ground is also replaced with an outline around the object.

About slowdown:

When attacking, your avatar will move slower for a short amount of time. There has been some changes to these values. In the arena, all weapons will slow down your movement by 50% when attacking. In normal play, ranged weapons will only slow down your movement by 10% instead.