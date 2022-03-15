Update 2.7.9

New UI elements
This update includes our third part of the UI remake.
The following elements have been remade:
- Markers
- NPC Dialogues
- Home storage
- Home menu
- Weapon swap
- Console
- PVP action bar
- Think and chat bubbles
More:
- Update: Translations
- Tweak: Slowdown upon attack
- Fix: XP bar progress
- Fix: Missing floating numbers on XP update
- Fix: Defeat impulse FX when using clubs
- Fix: Loot spawning at Cannon Island
- Fix: Loot spawning at Alien Beach
- Fix: Inventory section size refresh
- Fix: Respawning with current weapon
- Fix: Animation when acquiring a new weapon out of sync.
- Fix: Easy chair sit nodes
- Fix: Unique items that cannot be picked up should be shown as transparent
- Fix: Going to navigator while chatting making user stuck
- Fix: All bugs around the NPC Shop
- Fix: All bugs around think and chat bubbles
- Fix: All bugs around interaction markers
- Fix: All bugs around creature markers (meter, name)
- Fix: All bugs around home storage
- Add: Quest area circle (experimental feature)
About the local player marker:
The local player (you) do not have any visible marker anymore. If you want to see your name and title, have a look at your profile.
About the interaction markers:
The "Press F to pick up" text is now replaced by a small interaction widget that become visible when you can interact with something. The arrow above items on the ground is also replaced with an outline around the object.
About slowdown:
When attacking, your avatar will move slower for a short amount of time. There has been some changes to these values. In the arena, all weapons will slow down your movement by 50% when attacking. In normal play, ranged weapons will only slow down your movement by 10% instead.
