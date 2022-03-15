 Skip to content

MilMo update for 15 March 2022

Update 2.7.9

Build 8375000

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New UI elements

This update includes our third part of the UI remake.

The following elements have been remade:

  • Markers
  • NPC Dialogues
  • Home storage
  • Home menu
  • Weapon swap
  • Console
  • PVP action bar
  • Think and chat bubbles

More:

  • Update: Translations
  • Tweak: Slowdown upon attack
  • Fix: XP bar progress
  • Fix: Missing floating numbers on XP update
  • Fix: Defeat impulse FX when using clubs
  • Fix: Loot spawning at Cannon Island
  • Fix: Loot spawning at Alien Beach
  • Fix: Inventory section size refresh
  • Fix: Respawning with current weapon
  • Fix: Animation when acquiring a new weapon out of sync.
  • Fix: Easy chair sit nodes
  • Fix: Unique items that cannot be picked up should be shown as transparent
  • Fix: Going to navigator while chatting making user stuck
  • Fix: All bugs around the NPC Shop
  • Fix: All bugs around think and chat bubbles
  • Fix: All bugs around interaction markers
  • Fix: All bugs around creature markers (meter, name)
  • Fix: All bugs around home storage
  • Add: Quest area circle (experimental feature)

About the local player marker:
The local player (you) do not have any visible marker anymore. If you want to see your name and title, have a look at your profile.

About the interaction markers:
The "Press F to pick up" text is now replaced by a small interaction widget that become visible when you can interact with something. The arrow above items on the ground is also replaced with an outline around the object.

About slowdown:
When attacking, your avatar will move slower for a short amount of time. There has been some changes to these values. In the arena, all weapons will slow down your movement by 50% when attacking. In normal play, ranged weapons will only slow down your movement by 10% instead.

