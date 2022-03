Share · View all patches · Build 8374925 · Last edited 18 March 2022 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for your support for Far Away! We have just updated the game patch to Ver 1.0.8.

[Update Time]:

March 18th, 2022

[Major Adjustment]:

We have updated our studio name from "HongCha Games" to "Gratesca Studio".

Thanks again and see you in Bedjan!