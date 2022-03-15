Tinkering Never Stops pt.2

We're still hard at work to fix all of the issues that are eating through the planks, and we are ready to release the newest hotfix for the most outstanding issues that have been reported by you. Among them:

Fixed crashes to desktop when renovating items

Missing money for second commission bug - adding separate emails with rewards to each commission

Fixed bugged items: Cash Register, Spiral Jack, Chess set

Fixed cutscenes for Slide Projector, Cash Register, Scales, Chess (both video and subtitles)

Fixed some tutorial popups missing translations

Minor audio fixes

This hotfix addresses several game breaking issues that were reported in the first 2 days since the game launched. A bigger patch with more fixes and features is coming very soon, but this couldn't have waited.

If you're having fun with our game, don't hesitate to drop a review, they keep us motivated! With passion and dedication, we'll make this beauty shine!