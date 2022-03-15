Possible Null Reference Occurance fix

Becuase of how Unity tries to make development easier, this resulted in major issue.
Unity will automatically assign an order for how soon some code will run. While this can be manually overridden, it should not be required unless automatic assignment fails to generate a desired result.
In the upgrade to a new engine, it appears that a particular case, that would be game breaking in several places, has been introduced.
Hopefully no one encountered any issues, but the fix is here just in case.
Changelog is as follows:
1647329462
- Branding and version text offset towards screen center
- Fixed an issue where title screen tiles would no longer animate
- Added the use of any right-hand face buttons in menu actions
- Fixed a vertical alignment issue with stage to stage load bars
- Changed Xbox button layout to indicate it is also the Steam layout
- Fixed an execution order oversight which could lead to some null reference exceptions
Changed files in this update