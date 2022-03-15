Possible Null Reference Occurance fix

Becuase of how Unity tries to make development easier, this resulted in major issue.

Unity will automatically assign an order for how soon some code will run. While this can be manually overridden, it should not be required unless automatic assignment fails to generate a desired result.

In the upgrade to a new engine, it appears that a particular case, that would be game breaking in several places, has been introduced.

Hopefully no one encountered any issues, but the fix is here just in case.

Changelog is as follows:

1647329462