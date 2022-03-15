Martha Is Dead | Accolades Trailer

It's hard to believe it's coming up to three weeks since the launch of Martha Is Dead!

When you spend so many years focusing on the moment of release you don't often take the time to think of how you'll feel after the fact!

It's been wonderful seeing the reaction from players and critics alike to our story - and we've put together a trailer containing some of those reviews.

Thank you all so much for playing Martha Is Dead, we've been taking all of your feedback and turning it into patches (an ongoing process that we appreciate you for your input and patience!)

