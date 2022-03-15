 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Race Condition update for 15 March 2022

Race Condition 1.0.6 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8373693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a bug which has resulted in some players not getting the "Completionist" achievement despite having placed first in every track.

If you have been affected by this, follow these steps to get the achievement retroactively:

  • Update to version 1.0.6 or higher.
  • Finish one race in world tour mode. It doesn't matter which track or what place you end up in.
  • After the race, during the points summary, the achievement will be awarded to to you.

Hope this helps! Let us know if you have any questions or if this doesn't work for you.

Changed files in this update

Race Condition Content Depot 1209951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.