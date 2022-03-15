Race Condition 1.0.6 Patch Notes

This update fixes a bug which has resulted in some players not getting the "Completionist" achievement despite having placed first in every track.

If you have been affected by this, follow these steps to get the achievement retroactively:

Update to version 1.0.6 or higher.

Finish one race in world tour mode. It doesn't matter which track or what place you end up in.

After the race, during the points summary, the achievement will be awarded to to you.

Hope this helps! Let us know if you have any questions or if this doesn't work for you.