Update - March 15

Hi all,

Not a huge amount of change this update. It's just a feature that was requested which ended up taking longer to implement than I expected, but it turned out fairly well in the end.

You can now set specific units to be automated in the Order of Battle screen. They will then be assigned tasks whether or not there are staff officers with the Delegate Tasks box checked in the Headquarters screen. These units are basically just treated as sort of a pool of units for any available tasks which are added on to whatever existing delegation you already have set up.

You can also select individual units and delegate them via the popup window if you choose to do so.

Thanks for playing!