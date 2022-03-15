Update 0.1.6.1 - Storage Buffers, Overflow Destinations, Duplication, and more!

Update 0.1.6.1 has dropped! Several new features and numerous small quality of life changes are in this one.
Storage Buffers
With pull logistics, there can be a significant time gap between when a good is placed and when it is received. This can lead to factories not running as fast as they could be. Enter Storage Buffers. These, when attached to a producer, allow that producer to store an additional copy of whatever recipe they are working on. And if that's not enough, you can keep attaching more! These come in two flavors, a cheap, small version for intermediate producers like Smelters, and a larger, more expensive version for endpoints like the Prefabricator or the Research Lab.
Overflow Destinations
Inevitably, you will encounter situations when goods get stuck in your tubes. Now, any storage can be marked as an overflow destination, which means any goods that are stuck and have nowhere to go, now go to any overflow destination it can reach.
Pass-through Logistics
And the same not, endpoint structures, such as Prefabricators and Research Labs, now have pass-through logistics. If there is ever a resource that they can't use at the moment blocking an input tube, they will pass it along. Just attach an outgoing tube and the resources will pass through.
Stashing Goods
And as a last resort, if you still have unwanted goods stuck inside a storage or a cargo truck, you can stash them. This immediately sends all of these resources to your Headquarters, assuming your HQ has space.
Duplication
You can now duplicate entire sections of your factory, assuming you have the resources (money for down payments or stored structures) to do so. You can also duplicate settings between similar structures.
Waypoints and Patrols
You can set waypoints for vehicles using shift+right-click. Useful for exploration units when you just want to just fire-and-forget. For combat vehicles, you can toggle patrol mode, which has that vehicle cycle through all the set waypoints. Additionally, when in patrol mode, after gathering ammo, combat units will return to their patrol.
Disable Specific Recipe
Any producer with multiple recipes can now have specific recipes disabled. Unchecking a recipe will stop the producer from requesting the inputs for that recipe.
Disable Tube Auto-Connect
Some players don't like that the tubes auto-connect to the nearest structure, especially if their factory is built very close together. This can now be disabled in Preferences.
Difficulty Changes
Some players have found late game to be too easy. Many late game recipes and prices have been tweaked as a result.
And Much More
Many more smaller changes, tweaks, bug fixes, and the like.
Full Patch Notes
Gameplay
- Intermediate Storage Buffer - New structure which attaches to the side of a producer. Increases the number of inputs and outputs a producer can store. Only for intermediate producers (smelters, factories, etc.) and powerplants.
- Endpoint Storage Buffer - Same as Intermediate Storage Buffer, but more expensive, and only for endpoint producers (Research Lab, Prefabricator, etc.).
- Overflow Destination - New option for warehouses which indicates that warehouse will accept only goods which are otherwise stuck in tubes upstream.
- Stashing Goods - Any goods stored in a structure or vehicle can be Stashed, which immediately sends them to your headquarters, as long as there is enough space there. Useful for clearing out unintentional blockages, or cargo vehicle leftovers.
- Headquarters have 200 storage space now, gives much more room for stashing goods.
- Pass-through Logistics - Endpoint producers and research labs with goods they don't want stuck in an incoming tube, can simply pass through their goods out any exit tubes that would want them. This allows blockages to be drained away easily.
- Reduced the default output storage multiplier to 1.
- Vehicle Waypoints - Can shift-right-click to add pathing nodes when moving units.
- Vehicle Patrols - Combat units now have the ability to patrol along waypoints you set.
- Combat units with a set patrol return to original patrol after gathering ammo, even with only a single patrol node.
- Vaporizer stacks are much faster now.
- Tweaked recipes: Thermocouple, Electronic Warfare Device, Sperrylite, Platinum, Armor Piercing Munitions, Grenade, Heavy Ordnance, Hospital, High Explosive, Rocket Engine, Medical Device, Missile, Rocket Pod, Laser Turret, Gunship, Cargo Quadcopter, Scrapper Quadcopter, Building Breaker, Cargo Rocket, Missile Crawler.
- Late-game rebalanced to be more difficult, to have less easy money. Selling weapons/ammo late game is no longer as overly lucrative as before.
UI
- Duplicate Group Tool - Allows you to duplicate groups of structures, within financial or storage constraints.
- Duplicate Settings Tool - Allows you to copy settings across similar structures, such as between warehouses, producers, research labs, or tubes.
- Disable Specific Recipe - Whenever you have a choice between multiple recipes (at a producer or research lab), you can now disable any single recipes of your choice.
- Disable Auto-Connect - New preferences option which allows you to prevent newly placed tubes from auto-connecting to nearby structures.
- Auto-deliver Ammo - Option for turrets exposed, and can now be disabled. Note: turrets saved with legacy saves will have this with option off, but any turrets built later will start with this option on.
- Filter dummy goods max limit increased to 50.
- Filter UI now allows you to select all currently available filters.
- Selecting mining units show resource view.
- Placing units show the same view mode that would appear when the unit is selected.
- Building turrets shows the range before placing them.
- Headquarters no longer opens rentals page, instead it's solely to show what items are stashed inside.
- Infolinks has more verbose descriptions of items.
- Made various buttons and UI elements bigger.
- Tech tree UI is a little more spread out for clarity.
Bugs/Crashes/Other
- Fixed 3-way traffic jams with quadcopters.
- Fixed demand sometimes being incorrect when canceling research or production.
- Fixed inputs being consumed from multiple recipes at the same time when only one recipe's inputs should be consumed.
- Fixed Conflux Market double charging for sale items.
- Fixed AI build requests sometimes overlapping existing structures and soft-locking missions.
- Fixed terrain sometimes disappearing when mining.
- Fixed warehouses not updating their requests immediately after their options are tweaked.
- Fixed tube placement bugs.
- Rare crash fix on selecting enemy structures.
- Crash fix placing maglev tubes in certain orientations.
- Localization fixes.
- Minor UI performance improvements.
- Some minor tube performance improvements, especially with very large and complex tube graphs.
Changed files in this update