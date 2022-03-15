Update 0.1.6.1 - Storage Buffers, Overflow Destinations, Duplication, and more!

Update 0.1.6.1 has dropped! Several new features and numerous small quality of life changes are in this one.

Storage Buffers

With pull logistics, there can be a significant time gap between when a good is placed and when it is received. This can lead to factories not running as fast as they could be. Enter Storage Buffers. These, when attached to a producer, allow that producer to store an additional copy of whatever recipe they are working on. And if that's not enough, you can keep attaching more! These come in two flavors, a cheap, small version for intermediate producers like Smelters, and a larger, more expensive version for endpoints like the Prefabricator or the Research Lab.

Overflow Destinations

Inevitably, you will encounter situations when goods get stuck in your tubes. Now, any storage can be marked as an overflow destination, which means any goods that are stuck and have nowhere to go, now go to any overflow destination it can reach.

Pass-through Logistics

And the same not, endpoint structures, such as Prefabricators and Research Labs, now have pass-through logistics. If there is ever a resource that they can't use at the moment blocking an input tube, they will pass it along. Just attach an outgoing tube and the resources will pass through.

Stashing Goods

And as a last resort, if you still have unwanted goods stuck inside a storage or a cargo truck, you can stash them. This immediately sends all of these resources to your Headquarters, assuming your HQ has space.

Duplication

You can now duplicate entire sections of your factory, assuming you have the resources (money for down payments or stored structures) to do so. You can also duplicate settings between similar structures.

Waypoints and Patrols

You can set waypoints for vehicles using shift+right-click. Useful for exploration units when you just want to just fire-and-forget. For combat vehicles, you can toggle patrol mode, which has that vehicle cycle through all the set waypoints. Additionally, when in patrol mode, after gathering ammo, combat units will return to their patrol.

Disable Specific Recipe

Any producer with multiple recipes can now have specific recipes disabled. Unchecking a recipe will stop the producer from requesting the inputs for that recipe.

Disable Tube Auto-Connect

Some players don't like that the tubes auto-connect to the nearest structure, especially if their factory is built very close together. This can now be disabled in Preferences.

Difficulty Changes

Some players have found late game to be too easy. Many late game recipes and prices have been tweaked as a result.

And Much More

Many more smaller changes, tweaks, bug fixes, and the like.

Full Patch Notes

Gameplay