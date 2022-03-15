Another Hotfix update!

Hey killers. I've been really excited about the Workshop update, and have now seen a couple players upload levels! That's pretty exciting! Unfortunately it also revealed a bug to me that's fixed now.

When few levels are found in the 'Custom Content' page, the scroll bar improperly started off-screen in some of my supported resolutions. That's fixed now. Everyone should have a smoother experience playing and uploading levels in the Workshop.

The experience in the Itch.io version should be mostly unchanged, though if you download levels this will apply as well.

Seeya, E