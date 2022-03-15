 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Death Game+ update for 15 March 2022

Another Hotfix update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8372940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey killers. I've been really excited about the Workshop update, and have now seen a couple players upload levels! That's pretty exciting! Unfortunately it also revealed a bug to me that's fixed now.

When few levels are found in the 'Custom Content' page, the scroll bar improperly started off-screen in some of my supported resolutions. That's fixed now. Everyone should have a smoother experience playing and uploading levels in the Workshop.

The experience in the Itch.io version should be mostly unchanged, though if you download levels this will apply as well.

Seeya, E

Changed files in this update

Death Game+ Windows Depot 830811
  • Loading history…
Death Game+ MacOSX Depot 830812
  • Loading history…
Death Game+ Linux Depot 830813
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.