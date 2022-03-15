3.15.5 - new Return to bliss insights, bugfixes and improvements

Today we're bringing the final big update in the 3.15 lifecycle - 3.15.5, concluding the Return to Bliss main quest that users of level 5 all over the world started this February!

Return to bliss

new insights added to the insight pool

batch-adding nodes (plus only) now contributes all appropriate nodes to the relevant 'Return to bliss' missions

Bugfixes

web build doesn't crash on iOS anymore?

navigation stack doesn't lose any items when moving back and forward

User customization

skins also apply a scrim over the background for better contrast

AI flows UI updated

in AI flows, tapping any answer that is a node adds that node to the navigation stack and moves the focus to it

UI changes

As mentioned in previous updates, after finishing 3.15 we'll be going on a hiatus until we have more secure footing. We spent many sleepless nights and put many things off to get IAI to where it is this fast, things that we really need to look at to be able to go forward in any feasible way.

With the overall stability of 3.15.5 we can finally call it, we're done for now and taking a break. We'll be back soon with 3.16 (unannounced feature) and the remaining IAI Plus features - thank you for being with us this far, stay safe and strong everyone.

Claudiu