Telepath Tactics Liberated update for 15 March 2022

Patch version 1.0.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- added a toggle-able Screen Edge Panning option to the game.

-- increased maximum zoom-out by 2.

-- dramatically decreased the amplitude of the "menu click" sound effect.

-- fixed: it was possible to accidentally switch on Iron Man mode for difficulties below Iron Man by selecting Iron man difficulty, returning to the main menu, then starting a new game.

-- fixed: the Surrender button was failing to set a bool that told the game the player lost, causing it to, in fact, serve as an "instant win" button that would immediately propel the player to the next scene.

-- implemented what will hopefully be a fix for users experiencing insane frame rates on the title screen.

-- fixed: the in-game documentation falsely listed Burning status as doing 25% of max health damage per turn instead of 20%.

-- fixed: the game was inappropriately overwriting colors specified via the color parameter in the AddPortrait action.

-- fixed: changing character speed in the Character Creator would not change the character's derived Max Steps stat.

