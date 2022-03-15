 Skip to content

Zombie Survivors update for 15 March 2022

0.8.12 The first boss update!

15 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update marks the first iteration of boss fight for Zombie survivors.

Currently, every 10 waves a mini-boss will spawn. this boss has an active attack, and will do more than just run towards the player. In the future, there will be a unique mini boss at waves 10, and 20. followed by 5 difficult waves. The player will then be transported to another level / environment.

Also in this update, slightly better ground tiles for the current environment.

Thanks for checking it out!
-WubsGames Team

+medkit item
+miniboss
+having more than 100 twirl crash fixed
+crate budget system
+new graphical tiles

