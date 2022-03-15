0.8.12 The first boss update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8372677 · Last edited 15 March 2022 – 04:32:05 UTC by Wendy

This update marks the first iteration of boss fight for Zombie survivors.

Currently, every 10 waves a mini-boss will spawn. this boss has an active attack, and will do more than just run towards the player. In the future, there will be a unique mini boss at waves 10, and 20. followed by 5 difficult waves. The player will then be transported to another level / environment.

Also in this update, slightly better ground tiles for the current environment.

Thanks for checking it out!

-WubsGames Team

+medkit item

+miniboss

+having more than 100 twirl crash fixed

+crate budget system

+new graphical tiles