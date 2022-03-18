 Skip to content

Tiny Tank update for 18 March 2022

Major Update 1.7 “Wood and Rock” Is Live Now

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overview

The newest Major Update 1.7 “Wood and Rock” is now live for all plays. This update bring huge gameplay improvements and fix's some major complaints from the community.

New Map

One new survival map has been added “Fields” This map will be the last new map for the survival game mode.

Improvements and Features

UI

Improvements to the in game UI
Background for main menu
Click sounds on buttons
Music

Improvements

AI movement fix
Fire "Hold down fire to shoot without clicking"
All Enemy's Take 15 more Damage from AP Rounds
Shoot Sound fix
Spawning rate improved for all maps

Support
Thank you to everyone for supporting us over on patron and to everyone who has been leaving feedback.

