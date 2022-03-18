Major Update 1.7 “Wood and Rock” Is Live Now

Overview

The newest Major Update 1.7 “Wood and Rock” is now live for all plays. This update bring huge gameplay improvements and fix's some major complaints from the community.

New Map

One new survival map has been added “Fields” This map will be the last new map for the survival game mode.

Improvements and Features

UI

Improvements to the in game UI

Background for main menu

Click sounds on buttons

Music

Improvements

AI movement fix

Fire "Hold down fire to shoot without clicking"

All Enemy's Take 15 more Damage from AP Rounds

Shoot Sound fix

Spawning rate improved for all maps

Support

Thank you to everyone for supporting us over on patron and to everyone who has been leaving feedback.