Major Update 1.7 “Wood and Rock” Is Live Now

Overview
The newest Major Update 1.7 “Wood and Rock” is now live for all plays. This update bring huge gameplay improvements and fix's some major complaints from the community.
New Map
One new survival map has been added “Fields” This map will be the last new map for the survival game mode.
Improvements and Features
UI
Improvements to the in game UI
Background for main menu
Click sounds on buttons
Music
Improvements
AI movement fix
Fire "Hold down fire to shoot without clicking"
All Enemy's Take 15 more Damage from AP Rounds
Shoot Sound fix
Spawning rate improved for all maps
Support
Thank you to everyone for supporting us over on patron and to everyone who has been leaving feedback.
