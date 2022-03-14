 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 14 March 2022

Map and Animals Adjustments

Build 8371450

Hello Wild Friends

Hello Friends all good we made some adjustments to the map and also changed the status of the animals

Animals

-Adjusted attacks of all animals

Lioness
-Fixed activated the system for lioness grab

Maps


testLevel
-Adjusted Map Lighting
-Adjusted the physics of all lakes

AfricanMap
-Adjusted Map Lighting
-Changed Cave now doesn't fall down to the bottom of the map when entering
-Added New Cave with ambient sound
-Adjusted lake physics of all lakes Animals no longer walk on bottom
-Added more food for herbivores in the maps

Thanks a lot to everyone!
High Brazil Studio.

