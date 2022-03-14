Map and Animals Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 8371450 · Last edited 15 March 2022 – 00:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hello Friends all good we made some adjustments to the map and also changed the status of the animals

Animals

-Adjusted attacks of all animals

Lioness

-Fixed activated the system for lioness grab

Maps



testLevel

-Adjusted Map Lighting

-Adjusted the physics of all lakes

AfricanMap

-Adjusted Map Lighting

-Changed Cave now doesn't fall down to the bottom of the map when entering

-Added New Cave with ambient sound

-Adjusted lake physics of all lakes Animals no longer walk on bottom

-Added more food for herbivores in the maps

Thanks a lot to everyone!

High Brazil Studio.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)