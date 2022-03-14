Map and Animals Adjustments

Hello Wild Friends
Hello Friends all good we made some adjustments to the map and also changed the status of the animals
Animals
-Adjusted attacks of all animals
Lioness
-Fixed activated the system for lioness grab
Maps
testLevel
-Adjusted Map Lighting
-Adjusted the physics of all lakes
AfricanMap
-Adjusted Map Lighting
-Changed Cave now doesn't fall down to the bottom of the map when entering
-Added New Cave with ambient sound
-Adjusted lake physics of all lakes Animals no longer walk on bottom
-Added more food for herbivores in the maps
Thanks a lot to everyone!
High Brazil Studio.
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
Changed files in this update