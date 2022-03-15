New Update 0.1.1 - Geometric Sniper - Z

- Geometric Sniper - Z – Update!!! V 0.1.1

The big update has arrived!!!

We would like to thank the entire Steam community for the feedback and suggestions submitted,

We count on your help to make this game even more fun!

We are excited and happy to release the new update for Geometric Sniper - Z!

Game suggestions and player feedback were very important for this new update!!!

We have several news in this update!!!

Check out some of the news!

• Two new missions

• New map

• A new type of Zombie

• 6 New reward challenges to complete

• Four new weapons

• Pop-up of side quests completed during gameplay

• Full rotation of your character, to see your accessories in detail

• Improved game mode balance

• 19 NEW Accessories

• Bug fixes

• Game optimization

Check out the new weapons:

New Special Zombie!

Some new items:

And there's even more news coming...

Once again, we would like to count on the support of the community to make this game a great success!

To facilitate communication beyond the forum here on Steam we are happy to present our OFFICIAL DISCORD, there you can share all your ideas and feedback about the new game and you will know in advance all the news.

Be sure to follow us on the studio page on Steam, so you'll know about new games and news from the studio.

We hope you have a lot of fun with the game it is being made with love!!!

Tell us what you think of the update!!!

And once again, thank you very much!