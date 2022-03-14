New Wee Tanks official v0.8.11

Hey, everyone!
New official update is here, and oh boy many bugs have been fixed.
Tanks to you guys for reporting the bugs and helping me solve them. Together we are really improving Wee Tanks!
We are still working hard on keeping to improving the UI and making localization work 100% across all scenes in all languages.
Here is a list of all the changes compared to the previous version:
- Bomber plane added to king tank fight
- New pause menu UI added to all scenes (this needs 100% testing)
- Localization added, play the game in multiple languages now (I think 80% is now translated, help me make a list of texts that still need translation!)
- Enemy tank's accuracy is lowered if the target is invisible
- The menu use key no longer exits the game or interferes with logging in
- Movement is now snappier (no delay between moving and input)
- Slider fixed from bullets per second
- Custom tanks no longer shoot over players
- Can now enter cheat codes with E again
- Bug fixed where launching the game for the first time is resulting in no saving or instant getting to mission 41 (or other weird behavior)
- Colored blocks added (Patreon exclusive, for now)
- boss icon is bigger in checkpoints
- Angry tank achievement rage now unlocks properly
- Tanks in grandpa mode now keep their shoot speed and moving speed throughout the game.
- Max bullets in grandpa mode is now TIMES TWO, on ALL TANKS
- All achievements should now work! Go catch them all...
- Adult mission 5 has now more teal tanks
- Loading screen tank added you can spin around
- Smaller changes/fixes
Changed files in this update