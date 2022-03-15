Stream Deck Integration

You wanted to control Avatar Raiders comfortably with your stream deck. We have listened.

From now on you will find a Stream Deck Plugin in your Avatar Raiders installation folder that will make this possible.

New Features:

1. Stream Deck Plugin:

You can now control Avatar Raiders with your Stream Deck. You can find the plugin in the installation folder of Avatar Raiders. Allow remote access under Controls in the settings and set a TCP-Port and a password.

Store this data in the Stream Deck plugin as well.

2. Equipment aliases;

You can now set an alias for the equipment in the chat settings. Your viewers can then use the existing command as well as the alias you defined to buy or throw grenades.

3. Round start via chat command:

If you wish, you can define a chat command in the chat settings with which you and your moderators can skip the cool-down and immediately start a preparation phase.