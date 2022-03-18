A Clockwork Ley-Line: Daybreak of Remnants Shadow Released on Steam!

We just wanted to let you know that A Clockwork Ley-Line: Daybreak of Remnants Shadow, aka the second volume in the Ley-Line trilogy, has just released on Steam! This is a direct sequel so we highly recommend that you finish The Borderline of Dusk before jumping in.

Thanks for playing and sticking with us and keep an eye out for more details on Flowers Falling in the Morning Mist, the final volume, as we have more news!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/620080/A_Clockwork_LeyLine_The_Borderline_of_Dusk/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1815970/A_Clockwork_LeyLine_Daybreak_of_Remnants_Shadow/