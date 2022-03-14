Share · View all patches · Build 8370167 · Last edited 14 March 2022 – 22:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for March 14th, 2022, detailing all the changes that have happened since March 7th, 2022. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

Accessibility Suggestions

We've created a forum post asking the community for suggestions on how we can improve gameplay for players with certain conditions such as colorblindness, dyslexia, or anything else that might affect a players ability to use the standard presentation and controls of the game.

If you have any ideas or suggestions, and possible solutions on how to solve a particular issue, please check out the forum post here.

March / April 2022 Condo Contest (IN PROGRESS)

Hey everyone!

This month's contest is another structure building contest!

As always, feel free to interpret that how you see fit. There is no theme, so you can build any kind of building you want and have fun with it!

Also, feel free to expand on preexisting Condos! Want to add another floor to the default Condo, build a shed in the backyard of the House Condo, or have other additions in mind? Go for it!

The deadline to submit entries is April 10th, 2022 at 11:59 PM CT.

You can read the rules here.

Steam Deck Support

Last week, we got our Steam Deck development kit.

Preliminary testing on our Steam Deck has shown 50-60 FPS in a full Plaza (60 FPS in a less full Plaza).

We are currently working to release an optimization update that should help with performance in that regard in the next update.

Every Game World runs 60 FPS on Steam Deck with low settings (and high texture setting).

Workshop and Canvases work as well without any issue.

Other than controller support, Steam Deck is compatible with Tower Unite and we'll be working towards adding controller support.

Steam Deck

Tower Unite on Steam Deck







We're currently working on Update 0.15.1.0, which will bring numerous optimizations and the new Zombie Massacre map, Acrophobia.

You can view the planned fixes and changes here.

Last week, we released Update 0.15.0.1, which fixed various issues that came up with the original 0.15.0.0. update.

You can view the patch notes here.

Miscellany

Johanna worked on optimizing several aspects of the game. She also continued working on fixes for Zombie Massacre: Acrophobia, and continued working on Virus: Corrosion.

JJosh continued working on the third party plushes.

Lifeless continued working on Minigolf: Dark and SDNL: Meadows.

macdguy worked on the hotfix, fixed a bunch of bugs. He primarily worked on improving Controller Support. He also worked on getting Zombie Massacre: Acrophobia ready for release.

Madmijk continued working on the Condo instruments, finishing the electronic keyboard sounds.

Sketchman continued working on backend improvements and optimizations, while also fixing some crashes.

Wheezwer continued working on Steam trading cards.

Will continued working on music, and helped with sounds for the Condo instruments.

Condo Instruments: Electronic Keyboard Sounds

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since March 7th, 2022 at PixelTail Games.

